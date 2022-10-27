Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

