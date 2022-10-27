Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

