Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Microsoft Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

