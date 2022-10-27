MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MFA stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.