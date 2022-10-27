MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
MFA stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
