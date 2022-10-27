Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.6 %

MTD opened at $1,262.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,233.48. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

