Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LYV opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 282,478 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $23,162,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

