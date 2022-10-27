LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.68. LG Display shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 8,090 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.