Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Laureate Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.