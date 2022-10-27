Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 89,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 722.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.