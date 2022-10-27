Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives $8.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLKNF shares. DZ Bank downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($5.71) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.