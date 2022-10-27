Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY22 guidance at $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.12-$4.12 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

Kellogg stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kellogg by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.