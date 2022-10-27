Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Joint has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.63 million, a P/E ratio of 116.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,185,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,495,962.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 196,166 shares of company stock worth $3,110,957 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Joint by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

