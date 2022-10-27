Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head to Head Analysis

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and EZFill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $9.54 million 0.61 $810,000.00 N/A N/A EZFill $7.23 million 2.31 -$9.38 million ($0.54) -1.17

Jiuzi has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

EZFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given EZFill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93%

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

