iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Stake Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 157.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.