Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter.

Glatfelter Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLT stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

