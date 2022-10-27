Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.88-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.88-1.99 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Funko Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Funko by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

