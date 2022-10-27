Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 452,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

