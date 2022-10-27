First Merchants Corp Acquires 690 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 7.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

