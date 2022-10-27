Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Expro Group Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.