Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

