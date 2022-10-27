Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

