EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $171.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($146.94) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $83.03 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

