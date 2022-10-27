ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 216.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESE opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

