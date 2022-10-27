Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

