Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 77.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 231,608 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 127,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Easterly Government Properties Profile

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

