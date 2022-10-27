Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.92 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGLE opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

