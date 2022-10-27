Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 107.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

