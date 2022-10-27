Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.5 %

DEI opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

