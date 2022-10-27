DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

