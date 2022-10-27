Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Price Performance

Digimarc stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digimarc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.