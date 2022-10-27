Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Deluxe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DLX opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

