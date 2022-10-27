David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,854,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 513,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

