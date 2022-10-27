CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
