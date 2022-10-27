CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.