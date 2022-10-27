Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
