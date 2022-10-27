Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

