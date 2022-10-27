Critical Analysis: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ATN International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than NextPlat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -4.01% -0.31% -0.14% NextPlat -77.53% -51.62% -46.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATN International and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ATN International and NextPlat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $602.71 million 1.03 -$22.11 million ($1.99) -19.71 NextPlat $7.74 million 2.03 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATN International beats NextPlat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers mobile, data, and voice services to retail and business customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and US Virgin Islands under the One, GTT+, and Viya brands; roaming services; and handsets and accessories. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, carrier, and managed services to business and consumer; private network services to enterprise and consumer customers; and site maintenance services and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail stores in the US Telecom segment and twenty-one retail stores in the International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.