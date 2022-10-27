Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

