Comparing Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Puyi and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi
|$28.18 million
|13.81
|-$9.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
|CI Financial
|$2.16 billion
|0.88
|$326.60 million
|$1.84
|5.55
CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Puyi and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CI Financial
|17.56%
|39.49%
|7.54%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Puyi and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Puyi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CI Financial
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
CI Financial has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 123.87%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Puyi.
Risk and Volatility
Puyi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CI Financial beats Puyi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Puyi
Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.
