Comparing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37%

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 301.13%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 145.71 -$32.68 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 9.76 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -74.80

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nyxoah beats OrthoPediatrics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

