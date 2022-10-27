Comparing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.05% -59.59% Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -90.29% -27.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 13.90 $98.09 million ($0.37) -1.03 Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.09 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.05

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

