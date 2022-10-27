Cognex (CGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Down 0.1 %

Cognex stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cognex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.