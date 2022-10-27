Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Up 18,520.7% in October

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 18,520.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ CCNC opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

