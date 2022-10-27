Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

