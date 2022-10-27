Carroll Investors Inc Sells 337 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 7.7 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

