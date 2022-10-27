Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 84 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

