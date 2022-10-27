Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $92.57

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
