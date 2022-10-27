Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $92.57

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,427,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $98.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

