Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $75.80

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,760 shares of company stock worth $7,799,870. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 131.2% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Prothena by 78.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.17 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

