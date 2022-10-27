Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.