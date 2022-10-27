Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $5,668.75

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

