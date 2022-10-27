Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Target Price at $66.30

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $17.95 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

