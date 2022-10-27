British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTI stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

