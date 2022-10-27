Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $25,367,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 506,215 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

BWMN opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a PE ratio of 311.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

